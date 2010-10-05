Nicolas Girard

UR11 Bumper 01

UR11 Bumper 01 pixel broadcast motion
Recently relaunched my site with some new motion projects. You can see this little fella animated at http://nicolasgirard.ca

Designed and animated this project using Pixen for Mac. Extremely unstable software, but it's free!!
http://opensword.org/Pixen/

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
