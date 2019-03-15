Lorenzo Buosi

Morse Onboarding - Night mode exploration

Lorenzo Buosi
Lorenzo Buosi
  • Save
Morse Onboarding - Night mode exploration mobile app mode night dark onboarding morse
Morse Onboarding - Night mode exploration mobile app mode night dark onboarding morse
Morse Onboarding - Night mode exploration mobile app mode night dark onboarding morse
Download color palette
  1. morse_onboarding_dark_3x.png
  2. morse_onboarding_dark_01.png
  3. morse_onboarding_dark_02.png

Morse onboarding, exploring a dark/minimalist version.

Morse is an App to discover local events in real-time.
Get the beta: https://morseapp.io

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2019
Lorenzo Buosi
Lorenzo Buosi
Less Talk, More Rock.

More by Lorenzo Buosi

View profile
    • Like