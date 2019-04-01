Ross Upfield

Moma / Prototype

Ross Upfield
Ross Upfield
  • Save
Download color palette

An experimental concept design for the Museum of Modern Art.—
View full project:
↳ rossupfield.co/work/moma/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 1, 2019
Ross Upfield
Ross Upfield

More by Ross Upfield

View profile
    • Like