The American Fabricators Saga Continues

red tan black vitesse coffee service verlag web type
Continuing to lay out the website. Enjoying this mash up of type for the home page. Worthy to note: this screen shot is zoomed out a bit, which is why the type is a little hairy. Not to worry, it's crisp when actual size.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
