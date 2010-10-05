Jason Vanlue

10.30.10

wedding illustration green city moo cards new york
Another of the 10 Moo Card designs I put together for my sister's wedding. This one was definitely inspired by Mr. McKenna, one of my favorite current designers...

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
