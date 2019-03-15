CRM for travel agencies

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone!
This is a CRM concept for travel agencies.
The main idea is to combine several screens into one so that the manager who collects the group in the tour can see all the necessary info and all the necessary statutes.
Do you like it? Press 'L' and/or leave feedback! Thanks!
Made in Cleveroad by @andrii_holovkov