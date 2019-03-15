Cleveroad

CRM for travel agencies

Cleveroad
Cleveroad
Hire Us
  • Save
CRM for travel agencies blue website profile modern grid dashboard useful interface traveler clean travel agency admin panel ui ux design hotel booking travel app web site
CRM for travel agencies blue website profile modern grid dashboard useful interface traveler clean travel agency admin panel ui ux design hotel booking travel app web site
Download color palette
  1. preview.png
  2. dribbble_3.png

Hi everyone!
This is a CRM concept for travel agencies.

The main idea is to combine several screens into one so that the manager who collects the group in the tour can see all the necessary info and all the necessary statutes.

Do you like it? Press 'L' and/or leave feedback! Thanks!

Don't forget to follow our Cleveroad Team!

YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | GitHub

Made in Cleveroad by @andrii_holovkov

Cleveroad
Cleveroad
Creating digital products that meet business objectives
Hire Us

More by Cleveroad

View profile
    • Like