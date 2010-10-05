David Angerer

Kiosk Button States, Revised

Kiosk Button States, Revised
Thanks for the comments, all. Here's a revised version based on client feedback. Had to change the lovely Avenir face to Frutiger, and also softened the button color for the 'selected' state.

Rebound of
Kiosk Button States
By David Angerer
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
