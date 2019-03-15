12 Groves - Logo Grid

The opinions between the 3 logo concepts of the previous post where quite divided with some very valid arguments, but the overall cleanliness, boldness and conceptualisation of this option made it a winner 🏆

I really appreciate all your feedback from all the corners of the world! Greetings from Portugal 🇵🇹

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--