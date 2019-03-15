Yulia Belyaeva

Icon Set - Icon Design

Yulia Belyaeva
Yulia Belyaeva
  • Save
Icon Set - Icon Design uxuidesign website web drawing ux ui logo interface illustration interface design interaction design interface interaction illustration icon set icon pack icon design icon app icon graphic design design
Download color palette

Study cases created for course of Netology "Graphic design basics". My task was to create icon set.

If you're in need of UI/UX or 3D – let's keep in touch!

Project inquiries: 
juliabelyaeva15@gmail.com

Find me on: 
Behance l  Dribbble l  Medium

© 2021, Copyright Yulia Belyaeva

Yulia Belyaeva
Yulia Belyaeva

More by Yulia Belyaeva

View profile
    • Like