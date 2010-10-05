Tyler Galpin

Now or Never

Now or Never
Finally launched my portfolio this morning, as if I didn't do it today it would probably be neglected like a number of personal projects.

Would love to know what you think, so head on over.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
