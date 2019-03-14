Harlan Elam

World of Warcraft Responsive Profile flat web icon blizzard entertainment world of warcraft ui ux mobile responsive dashboard profile web design website
From the archives circa 2017:

An early mockup of a responsive layout applied to World of Warcraft character profiles. It was quite the challenge working through the information architecture while keeping the integrity of the character data intact!

