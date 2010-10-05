Jeroen Haijen

website for radiostation event

website for radiostation event qmusic website ornelis en rogiers red
The website went live yesterday and there will be a full featured one next week. It's hard compositing all the branding elements, and we are still *secretly* redesigning.

Any ideas? http://q-music.be/ornelisenrogiersstaanbijjeop

