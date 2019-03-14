Ring Of The Seamother

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This ring is a sacred symbol of the Sea Mother who is worshiped by the Kua Toa, Her Avatar is an ever fertile Lobster Humanoid that is 40 ft tall. The tribe who guarded the portal to the Elemental Plane of Water aka The 'fish people' granted the party passage through the portal after many trials. The ring allows the wearer to breathe under water and have a 'swim speed'