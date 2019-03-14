Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Quick

Ring Of The Seamother

David Quick
David Quick
Ring Of The Seamother
This ring is a sacred symbol of the Sea Mother who is worshiped by the Kua Toa, Her Avatar is an ever fertile Lobster Humanoid that is 40 ft tall. The tribe who guarded the portal to the Elemental Plane of Water aka The 'fish people' granted the party passage through the portal after many trials. The ring allows the wearer to breathe under water and have a 'swim speed'

Posted on Mar 14, 2019
David Quick
David Quick

