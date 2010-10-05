🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a close up of a word produced as part of a generative piece I created for my wife on our first wedding anniversary.
The typography is made up of tiny petal shapes, all coloured from a set palette (but randomly).
The background is a combination of various algorithms, the main one being a swarm behaviour on another petal shape that has very slight opacity and a blur applied to create a wash effect.