Ian Thomas

Wish

Ian Thomas
Ian Thomas
  • Save
Wish generative flash actionscript art from code
Download color palette

This is a close up of a word produced as part of a generative piece I created for my wife on our first wedding anniversary.

The typography is made up of tiny petal shapes, all coloured from a set palette (but randomly).

The background is a combination of various algorithms, the main one being a swarm behaviour on another petal shape that has very slight opacity and a blur applied to create a wash effect.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Ian Thomas
Ian Thomas

More by Ian Thomas

View profile
    • Like