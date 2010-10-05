Matt Olpinski

Calendar Rebound (Light)

Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
Hire Me
  • Save
Calendar Rebound (Light) calendar
Download color palette

I really loved this calendar and thought it might be cool to see a light version of it.

766a53aded989797407d7c12944d29ea
Rebound of
Calendar, rebound
By Ludwig Pettersson
View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
UI + UX Designer for Web & Mobile
Hire Me

More by Matt Olpinski

View profile
    • Like