Matt Olpinski

Sound

Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
Hire Me
  • Save
Sound sound equalizer motion blur
Download color palette

A still shot from an animation I made incorporating typography and compelling motion graphics, synced to audio. View more here: http://mattolpinski.com/460

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
UI + UX Designer for Web & Mobile
Hire Me

More by Matt Olpinski

View profile
    • Like