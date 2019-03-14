Who said print's dead?

Trending designs to inspire you
Here are a few spreads that we created for the first volume of experience, a new publication by @Handsome
This was a huge team effort that we made happen in just a matter of days. experience looks beyond a single destination to collect the moments and stories in-between. The edition is printed on newsprint from a shop out of New York and showcases a series of experiences based on four of our favorite artists playing at SXSW.
Drop by the studio to get your hands on a copy or check out the live version here: https://experience.handsome.is/
Special shout out to @Steven Hanley @Justin Reyna @Ivan Alonso