Who said print's dead?

Brandy Shigemoto for handsome
Here are a few spreads that we created for the first volume of experience, a new publication by @Handsome

This was a huge team effort that we made happen in just a matter of days. experience looks beyond a single destination to collect the moments and stories in-between. The edition is printed on newsprint from a shop out of New York and showcases a series of experiences based on four of our favorite artists playing at SXSW.

Drop by the studio to get your hands on a copy or check out the live version here: https://experience.handsome.is/

Special shout out to @Steven Hanley @Justin Reyna @Ivan Alonso

