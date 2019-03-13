Dan Cederholm

Leave No Trace Patch

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Leave No Trace Patch brandontext thirsty vector yeti patch advencher
Download color palette

Useful Skill #9: Leave No Trace. Who better an example than...

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2019
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like