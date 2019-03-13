Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tyler Wain

Landing | Finance Studio

  1. traction_frame_2.png
  2. option_5.2.png
  3. traction_frame_2_full.png
  4. option_5.1.png
  5. option_5.png

Check out the attached file for the full-size exports from @Figma. Work in progress for a friend's company looking for a refresh. Keep it simple.

Process
✔️ Details + needs + pain points
✔️ Questions + research
✔️ Competitive analysis + inspiration
✔️ Wires
✔️ Mockups + prototypes

---------

Find me on:
Instagram | Twitter | Medium | LinkedIn | Uplabs

Posted on Mar 13, 2019
👋 Nice to see ya. What's good?

