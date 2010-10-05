Michel Bozgounov

More RPMs

Just've been playing...

This is actually my first shot (thanks for the invitation, Nathan!) - I liked Mark's illustration very much and wanted to re-create its look & feel in Fireworks.

Larger size(s) are available here, together with the editable PNG (if someone is curious how it was done).

Oh, and btw - I think now it's Fireworks 1 - 1 Photoshop! ;-)

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
