Kelli Lambiase

Portfolio Site Redesign

Kelli Lambiase
Kelli Lambiase
  • Save
Portfolio Site Redesign website typography
Download color palette

Concept for my personal portfolio site. The large background images define my lifestyle, my personality and what I stand for as a designer.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
Kelli Lambiase
Kelli Lambiase

More by Kelli Lambiase

View profile
    • Like