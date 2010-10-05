Justin W. Siddons

Adding Detail

Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons
  • Save
Adding Detail t-shirt bicycle pedal metal black gold chain cog typography fixed gear double-headed phoenix
Download color palette

Adding some detail to the feathers and other parts of the design is really pulling this idea together. I'm extremely happy with where this is going :)

B15c94801d937c8a75e914002f9b658d
Rebound of
Pedal to the Metal
By Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons

More by Justin W. Siddons

View profile
    • Like