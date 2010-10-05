Drew

Little tweaks

Little tweaks schedules web app icons
I'm a bit torn on what to do with today's date... I like the idea of a color, but every schedule will have a different one, which is why I rolled white the first round. Overall, desaturating the pink and bringing some dimmension to the calendar does look solid.... maybe a little worried its too strong now though.

Rebound of
Schedule Slide-down
By Drew
Posted on Oct 5, 2010
