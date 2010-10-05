Jenna Marino

I didn't like our old logo. So I tried again.

I didn't like our old logo. So I tried again. hanerino logo mark
Heavier type mark. The thin mark previously was too light. I still need to smooth the curves out.

Posted on Oct 5, 2010
