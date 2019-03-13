12 Groves - Logo Concepts

Here's a logo i'm developing for a company that does worldwide delivery of Premium Olive Oils. The client mentioned on the brief that he was looking for a minimalist, expensive looking and modern branding.

Out of the many options that you may have seen on my Instastories for the past days, these 3 where the ones that stood out the most, here's their meaning:

1. G with a drop of oil on it's negative space.

2. Rounded G, representing an Olive with a leave on the top of it

3. A bottle of olive oil forming a G

Both me and client prefer the first one because of how strong it is, while conveying the premium values. What about you? Let me know in the comments. Have a good week 👊

