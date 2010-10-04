The Skins Factory

Disney Dot Com Flip Book Icon | The Mouseketeer

We were contracted by the Disney Internet Group to create a series of animated icons for the top navigation of Disney.com.

For this icon, which was an animated flip book, we created 3 characters - The Pirate. The Princess. The Mouseketeer.

They were created as front shots and then their images skewed for the animation.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
We design extraordinary apps, websites, & brand identities.
