Snowmanwatercolorinprogress2

I hope this isn't against Dribbble rules, as this isn't a commercial project but a good old fashioned painting for exhibition or sale. But it answers the question "what are you working on" as I'm editing images of this watercolor in progress for a facebook album.
Some public facebook albums of paintings in progress: http://bit.ly/doiNc6 and http://bit.ly/aJgj5M