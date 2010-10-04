Patrick King

Snowman watercolor in progress

Snowman watercolor in progress
I hope this isn't against Dribbble rules, as this isn't a commercial project but a good old fashioned painting for exhibition or sale. But it answers the question "what are you working on" as I'm editing images of this watercolor in progress for a facebook album.

Some public facebook albums of paintings in progress: http://bit.ly/doiNc6 and http://bit.ly/aJgj5M

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
