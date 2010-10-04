🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Continued work on an upcoming internal project for nGen Works (internal as in we're building it for ourselves, not a client. Not internal as in it won't be public facing—it will be).
The app has payment functions, which I tested for a while by lowering the price to one penny and sending Carl's pocketbook a cent every time I tested it with one of my credit cards. That started to suck, so I had to build a "Fake it" function.
Also had fun with the fixed footer that has a transparent half-circle that the content pokes through when you scroll. Just a fun little useless detail.