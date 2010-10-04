Jeff Croft

Fake it.

Continued work on an upcoming internal project for nGen Works (internal as in we're building it for ourselves, not a client. Not internal as in it won't be public facing—it will be).

The app has payment functions, which I tested for a while by lowering the price to one penny and sending Carl's pocketbook a cent every time I tested it with one of my credit cards. That started to suck, so I had to build a "Fake it" function.

Also had fun with the fixed footer that has a transparent half-circle that the content pokes through when you scroll. Just a fun little useless detail.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
