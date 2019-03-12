Reshaping the world one logo at a time with Mackey Saturday

What makes a logo stand the test of time? The legendary identity designer Mackey Saturday joins us on this episode of Overtime to chat all things brand identity. Mackey shares his experience redesigning the new Instagram script logo and working with Oculus and Unsplash on their new visual identities.

We also hear why he values a strong concept over visual aesthetic and the importance of designing logos with functionality in mind.

This episode was brought to you by Ueno.