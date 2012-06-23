Mixio is alive

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! it's been a long time I don't post anything o dribbble. Just want to announce that the project I designed last month is alive.
You can check the site here
------------------------------------
The client made some changes to the site. You'll note the different. Also not all of my design already implemented especially the order page.
Since the client is also the dev guys and also the guys who run the business I know they've been busy right now and will probably implement it later.
Btw, If you're in Bandung, go order and try it.
I've made some short review. It's tasty & delicious.