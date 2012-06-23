Bady

Mixio is alive

Hi guys! it's been a long time I don't post anything o dribbble. Just want to announce that the project I designed last month is alive.

You can check the site here
The client made some changes to the site. You'll note the different. Also not all of my design already implemented especially the order page.
Since the client is also the dev guys and also the guys who run the business I know they've been busy right now and will probably implement it later.

Btw, If you're in Bandung, go order and try it.
I've made some short review. It's tasty & delicious.

