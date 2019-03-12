Download link: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/3515315-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v.-50ml-C-Plus?u=crafted-mockups

Volume 50ml-C Plus || Premium quality mockup for 50ml vape e-juice bottle and box, which is carefully created after Chubby Gorilla® v3 Unicorn bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as the lid, bottle and liquid colors as well as glossy and semi-glossy reflections.

Background artworks by Nathaniel Rueda: https://www.artstation.com/mute_illustration