eLiquid Bottle Mockup v. 50ml-C Plus

eLiquid Bottle Mockup v. 50ml-C Plus 50ml bottle and box box unicorn bottle chubby gorilla vaping illustration ejuice design cbd vape label mockup label design eliquid label packaging mockup packaging bottle mockup 3d
Download color palette

Download link: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/3515315-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v.-50ml-C-Plus?u=crafted-mockups

Volume 50ml-C Plus || Premium quality mockup for 50ml vape e-juice bottle and box, which is carefully created after Chubby Gorilla® v3 Unicorn bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as the lid, bottle and liquid colors as well as glossy and semi-glossy reflections.

Background artworks by Nathaniel Rueda: https://www.artstation.com/mute_illustration

