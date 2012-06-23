Fabian Marchinko

? + educators + chat

Fabian Marchinko
Fabian Marchinko
  • Save
? + educators + chat books knowledge open learning logo tudors experts chat online uni
Download color palette

Turned a graduation cap into a question mark. Instead of the tassle, its rocking a chat bubble

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2012
Fabian Marchinko
Fabian Marchinko

More by Fabian Marchinko

View profile
    • Like