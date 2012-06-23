Wilson Semilio

Markers poster marker edding posca niji pantone pilot sakura pentel ironlak molotow mock-up markers drawing tools equipment creative street krink penol staedtler magic marker on the run mock up tools of the trade
...and these are some of the markers I've collected so far. Gonna straighten them out, adjust the colors and the sizes and then I'll paint high-res versions of all of them. Lastly, I'll layout them on a poster, throw in a catchy title and BOOM! All done :)

