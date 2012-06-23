Help/advice with Cinema 4D?

I've been playing around with Cinema 4D lately and remade an old icon for practise. I could do with some help/advice.

A lot of the time images finished in 3D software look too plasticky and shiny, and too obviously made with 3D software. Should I stick with adding all the materials in Cinema 4D (and trying not to have that "3D software look"), or would I be better somehow importing this into Photoshop to finish it off there?

Any tips, help or advice on what would look best? :)