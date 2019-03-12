Good for Sale
Frankie Soo

Career Builder Logo

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
  • Save
Career Builder Logo racial harmony anti-racism design services branding logo for sale modern logo unique logo face logo career occupation resources human agency talent recruiting head logo professional multiracial

Career Builder Logo

Price
$400
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Career Builder Logo
Download color palette

Career Builder Logo

Price
$400
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Career Builder Logo

Career builder logo. A unique and intelligent multiracial logo design; the creative symbol is suitable for businesses or companies about anti-racism, recruiting services, professional courses or job employment agency. The creative career builder logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or modern mobile app icon.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=135221

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
Welcome to my logo design portfolio

More by Frankie Soo

View profile
    • Like