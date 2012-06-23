Paul Mullett

Colour Bar Business Card

Colour Bar Business Card business cards smpte color bars colour bars business card moo cards video
Moo business card design for H3 Productions, whose specialities include video production and editing. Simple design based off SMPTE Color Bars. Reverse design is a more traditional black and white business card.

Posted on Jun 23, 2012
