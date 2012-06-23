Bit Factory - The Bid (2)

Gianni Alessi, the main character of the pilot, is the company's sales manager. After exhausting preparations, it is time for Gianni to go on holiday with Claudia, his girlfriend. But just as he's beginning to foretaste his holiday, the Director "proposes" him to follow an urgent task for a client ... in exchange of a promotion! Giving up the holidays is not the worst part for poor Gianni... he still needs to give the news to Claudia ...

