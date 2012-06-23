Bit Factory - Logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The "Bit Factory" cartoon series tells the stories of the consultants of Bit Factory SpA, a computer company based in Rome. The episodes follow the style of the water cooler television, and feature different characters in moments of relaxation while they comment on the business practices (and in general on issues related to employment) or find themselves involved in surreal events.
Watch the pilot on Youtube