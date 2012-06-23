Rocco Satalino

Bit Factory - Logo

Rocco Satalino
Rocco Satalino
  • Save
Bit Factory - Logo cartoon limited animation flash animation graphic design
Download color palette

The "Bit Factory" cartoon series tells the stories of the consultants of Bit Factory SpA, a computer company based in Rome. The episodes follow the style of the water cooler television, and feature different characters in moments of relaxation while they comment on the business practices (and in general on issues related to employment) or find themselves involved in surreal events.

Watch the pilot on Youtube

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2012
Rocco Satalino
Rocco Satalino

More by Rocco Satalino

View profile
    • Like