MadeByStudioJQ

Mellow Yellow!

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Mellow Yellow! logo branding clean identity yellow grey graphic design gf smith bonded card businesscard black bristol agency
Download color palette

Workbrands Businesscards

I have just finished rebranding the Workbrands identity, a Bristol agency I have worked at now for 5 years. Its been good to grow with the agency and have enjoyed refreshing its brand.

We worked to make it much more friendly and approachable (A nice happy yellow), yet professional and established.
Its got triple bonded card thanks to GF Smith

Check out the site and the work, they can offer great branding and brand managements services including FLEX!

http://www.workbrands.co.uk/
Studio: Workbrands.
© Copyright Workbrands Ltd 2012.

C31a7f503bf0ce41476e50670914000c
Rebound of
Workbrands website (Brand refresh)
By MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like