Mellow Yellow!

Workbrands Businesscards

I have just finished rebranding the Workbrands identity, a Bristol agency I have worked at now for 5 years. Its been good to grow with the agency and have enjoyed refreshing its brand.

We worked to make it much more friendly and approachable (A nice happy yellow), yet professional and established.

Its got triple bonded card thanks to GF Smith

Check out the site and the work, they can offer great branding and brand managements services including FLEX!

http://www.workbrands.co.uk/

Studio: Workbrands.

© Copyright Workbrands Ltd 2012.