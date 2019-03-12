Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maycon Prasniewski

Easter label concept - 2

Easter label concept - 2 visual identity design pascoa easteregg character visual id package label bunny easter bunny easter typography branding colorful illustration ui ux flat simple minimal
Concept design for labels and package for easter products.

Pascoa1
Rebound of
Easter label concept - 1
By Maycon Prasniewski
Working on the thin line between design and illustration.
