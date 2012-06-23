daniel

Pix & Pans

Pix & Pans ios design
App I am working on for the Tampa Hack-a-thon.
48 hours to design and build an app. I need to tweak the icons still, but wanted to share my progress.

Posted on Jun 23, 2012
