Dominik Levitsky

Star & Buildings Concept

Dominik Levitsky
Dominik Levitsky
  • Save
Star & Buildings Concept yellow star building logo concept wip dominik levytskyi
Download color palette

Working on concepts for a new project. The logo is for a construction, building and wiring company. The company name is 'General Build' (in translation to English).
The idea was to combine a star and building in one concept.

So, too complex or OK? What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2012
Dominik Levitsky
Dominik Levitsky
How are you today?

More by Dominik Levitsky

View profile
    • Like