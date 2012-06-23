Kawal Oberoi

Airborne Sixth Full

Kawal Oberoi
Kawal Oberoi
  • Save
Airborne Sixth Full eagle logo branding identity icon army hawk parachute mountains hills shape old wip thekawaloberoi force flying brand type typography
Download color palette

So here's the full logo..

Kawal Oberoi
Kawal Oberoi

More by Kawal Oberoi

View profile
    • Like