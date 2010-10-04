Press Checkin

Ryan Colgin

Just reviewing this little 32 page beast before it goes to print. The brochure will be printed CMYK plus a metallic PMS and it's got a little z-fold that opens up for a better view of the machine (which was a pagination pain in the arse).

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
