Flap Clock CIFRA 6010 by Solari Udine

This is the icon (done in Photoshop) of the 'Solari Udine CIFRA 6010 Flap Clock'.
These flap clock (around the world, at MoMa etc..) are the only 'original': «Solari’s own flap technology patented in the late 1940’s»
Solari Company webpage and the info about the clock (I love it but is very expensive): http://d.pr/S7AO

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
