Bob Schultz

Patriot logo rebound

Bob Schultz
Bob Schultz
  • Save
Patriot logo rebound patriot logo vector sport blue red white
Download color palette

I revised the logo to fix the tricorn hat (I hope), got rid of the body, and added a ponytail. I also rounded the nose a bit.

Ee2f28d7940e5ede4315bf1f3bddb9dd
Rebound of
Patriot logo
By Bob Schultz
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Bob Schultz
Bob Schultz

More by Bob Schultz

View profile
    • Like