Ryan Collins

Tweet Home Progress

Ryan Collins
Ryan Collins
  • Save
Tweet Home Progress tweet home css3
Download color palette

I've been working really hard on this project. It's a Twitter web-client. I'll soon be accepting testers, so that's exciting! :)

EDIT: Might as well list off some of the features:
‌• Mute Filters
‌• Ability to order timeline by retweet count.
‌• Easily access your lists
‌• Simple UI
‌• Ability to toggle on and off replies and retweets in your timeline.
‌• Notifications for saved searches, mentions, and DMs.
‌• A lot more. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Ryan Collins
Ryan Collins

More by Ryan Collins

View profile
    • Like