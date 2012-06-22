Tweet Home Progress

I've been working really hard on this project. It's a Twitter web-client. I'll soon be accepting testers, so that's exciting! :)

EDIT: Might as well list off some of the features:

‌• Mute Filters

‌• Ability to order timeline by retweet count.

‌• Easily access your lists

‌• Simple UI

‌• Ability to toggle on and off replies and retweets in your timeline.

‌• Notifications for saved searches, mentions, and DMs.

‌• A lot more. :)