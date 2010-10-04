Peter Steen Høgenhaug

Aduivo Login

Peter Steen Høgenhaug
Peter Steen Høgenhaug
  • Save
Aduivo Login interface design
Download color palette

The login screen for our (@mKeilow and me) bachelor's project, an attempt to create a more intuitive CMS with AI support.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Peter Steen Høgenhaug
Peter Steen Høgenhaug

More by Peter Steen Høgenhaug

View profile
    • Like