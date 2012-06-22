Rafe Goldberg

The Los Angeles River

The Los Angeles River river graphic illustration
Portion of a (much) larger graphic I'm doing for an invitation to a event about "revitalizing" the LA river. I figured, since it has no water to begin with, what better way is there to revitalize it?

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
